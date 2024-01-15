Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Two to three feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cape May. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest impacts from coastal flooding are expected with this evening's high tide. Locally major flooding impacts are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Warning means that moderate or major tidal flooding is occurring or imminent. Be prepared for rising water levels and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 8.1 3.4 3.0 Major 22/09 AM 6.6 2.0 2.5 Minor 22/09 PM 7.0 2.3 1.9 Moderate 23/10 AM 5.5 0.8 1.3 None 23/10 PM 6.1 1.5 1.1 Minor 24/10 AM 5.2 0.5 0.8 None Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 7.1 3.1 2.5 Moderate 22/08 AM 5.6 1.6 2.1 Minor 22/08 PM 6.1 2.1 1.6 Minor 23/09 AM 5.0 1.0 1.2 None 23/09 PM 5.2 1.2 0.7 None 24/09 AM 4.3 0.3 0.5 None Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/08 PM 8.3 3.2 2.7 Major 22/08 AM 6.9 1.8 2.3 Minor 22/08 PM 7.4 2.3 1.8 Moderate 23/09 AM 5.9 0.8 1.1 None 23/09 PM 6.4 1.3 0.9 Minor 24/10 AM 5.5 0.4 0.6 None &&