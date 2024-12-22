Sussex Academy High School Cancer Club

The Sussex Academy High School Cancer Club raised $530 in bake sale proceeds to donate to Beebe Tunnell Cancer Center. SAHS Cancer Club members are in back (l-r) Ashley Alvarez, Kallie Hope and Yuvia Juarez and in front are Rossy Angel-Herrera, Mia Castillo Molina, Karla Hernandez, Jaynie Chilel-Ramirez, Alondra Cano, Michelle Lopez Diaz. (Sussex Academy)

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Sussex Academy High School Cancer Club recently held a bake sale, raising $530 to support Beebe Tunnell Cancer Center.

"We arranged this event to offer love and support for cancer patients in our local community," said junior Karla Hernandez, one of the club members who helped organize the fundraiser. 

The bake sale featured a variety of homemade treats, including brownies, chocolate-covered strawberries and pretzels, Oreo tres-leche cake, pretzel salad and cookies. Students Ashley Alvarez, Rossy Herrera, Karla Hernandez, Jaynie Chilel-Ramos, Alondra Cano, Yuvia Juarez, Michelle Diaz and Kallie Hope all contributed to the success of the event.

