DELMARVA - Dry but cool weather settles over Sussex County early Friday morning as high pressure shifts offshore. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast, keeping temperatures in the upper thirties to mid-forties at daybreak. Despite the cloud cover, most of Friday will remain dry as a cold front approaches from the northwest and a warm front lifts in from the southwest.
By late Friday evening, a developing weather system sliding in from the Ohio Valley will begin spreading light rain into the region. The steadiest rainfall is expected overnight into early Saturday morning, though amounts will stay modest — generally between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch. Winds will turn north-northwest at ten to fifteen mph as the system exits.
Saturday morning will start damp and cool, with temperatures in the upper thirties and forties. Skies should gradually brighten by afternoon as drier air moves in behind the departing system.