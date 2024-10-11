GEORGETOWN, Del. - The deadline to register to vote in Delaware for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 5, is Saturday, Oct. 12 at 11:59 p.m., while uniformed service members and people living outside the U.S. have until Monday, Oct. 21.
Katherine Johnston, who is already registered, says voting is extremely significant for her.
"I think it's a duty that, as an American, you need to do your duty and make sure that everything is addressed," Johnston said.
To vote in Delaware, you must be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the election, a U.S. citizen, and a state resident.
John Boyer, who votes in every election, emphasizes the importance of participating in the democratic process.
"I need to vote. You know, I mean, really, there's no ifs and buts about it, you know, it's a thing to do because you never know, your vote may be the one to count," Boyer said.
To register in person, voters must bring proof of identification and residency. The Sussex County office at 119 North Race Street in Georgetown will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Voters can also register online until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. at ivote.de.gov/VoterView if they have a state ID or driver's license.
Another option is to mail in a voter registration application, which must be postmarked by Saturday. The voter registration application can be found on the Delaware Department of Elections website.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, over 260,000 people in Sussex County have registered to vote so far.
Early voting for the general election begins Friday, Oct. 25. Information on polling places can be found here.