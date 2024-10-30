DELMARVA- Early voting is seeing record turnout in both Maryland and Delaware. Many people have questions about the process. Here's what we've gathered from the Department of Elections.
Where can I vote early?
It's important to note your regular polling place is likely not where you will vote early. Each state has specific early voting locations with different hours than election day. Voters can go to any early voting location in their county.
Click here for Delaware early voting locations.
Click here for Maryland early voting locations.
When can I go to the polls?
People in Maryland will be able to cast their ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Oct. 24-31. In Delaware, from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29 polls are open from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Then from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, early voting polls open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Do I need to have my ID to vote?
This is where it gets a little complicated. The short answer is no, but Department of Elections officials recommend having it with you.
In Delaware, when you arrive at a polling place, you will be asked to show proof of identity. The Delaware Department of Elections says a photo ID expedites this process, but you are not required to have a photo ID to vote. If a Delaware voter does not show ID but appears on the poll list and is at the right location, the voter must fill out a form, called an “Affirmation of Voter Identity” and are then permitted to vote.
In Maryland, the Attorney General says usually you will not be asked to show ID if your name is on the list of registered voters. But you will be asked to show ID if someone challenges your identity, you registered by mail and have not previously met ID requirements, or you are registering to vote on site or changing your address.
How do I know people don't vote twice?
In Delaware, the Department of Elections says when an absentee ballot has been received by the Department, pollbooks are updated to show that person may not vote again.
If a voter has been sent an absentee ballot, the pollbook displays that a ballot has been sent out. When election officials confirm the absentee ballot has not been received and accepted by the Department, the absentee ballot is cancelled, and the voter may vote in-person at the Polling Place.
Can I wear political gear or support my candidate-of-choice at a polling place?
Delaware law forbids anyone from wearing items about candidates at a polling place. In Maryland, voters may wear a campaign t-shirt or button, but cannot linger or speak with other voters about the election.
Both Maryland and Delaware restrict "electioneering," which is where people (or the candidate themselves) hands out literature, wears candidate promotional material, or tries to influence voters. In Delaware, anyone "electioneering" must be at least 50 feet away from the entrance to the polling place. In Maryland, it's 100 feet.
What if I want to be an observer?
Both Maryland and Delaware allow for "challengers" to observe the polls with very specific guidelines, which can be found in the hyperlinks above.
Can I bring my children?
Yes. In Maryland, you can bring two children under 18 "as long as they do not disrupt or interfere with normal voting procedures." In Delaware, you can bring children who are 17 or younger with you.