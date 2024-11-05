Rep. Richard Collins secures another win and will continue to represent Delaware State House District 41. Collins won the race with 9,488 votes and his Democratic opponent, Tom Brett, lost with 5,239 votes.
Collins has represented Delaware’s 41st District since his first election in 2014. A graduate of Seaford High School and the University of Delaware, Collins has a background in the insurance industry, including owning Access Insurance & Financial Services. Prior to his legislative career, he founded the Positive Growth Alliance, an advocacy group for private property rights.
In the General Assembly, Collins is known for his efforts to protect citizens’ freedoms and limit government reach, sponsoring bills aimed at tax reduction, regulatory reform, and public accountability. Alongside his legislative role, Collins is also a working farmer. He resides near Millsboro Pond with his wife, Susie.