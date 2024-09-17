GEORGETOWN, Del. - On National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 17, La Esperanza, a multiservice nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting Latino and immigrant communities in Sussex County, will host an event to provide information on voter registration and register individuals from 3 to 6 p.m. at its facilities.
La Esperanza staff will be available to answer important voting questions. The Delaware Hispanic Commission will also participate in this initiative. New citizens and Rony Baltazar-López, vice chair of the commission, will speak about the power of the Latino vote and civic participation.
Attendees can enjoy tacos and other delicacies from food trucks, and the event will include activities for all ages.
To be eligible to register and vote, individuals must be U.S. citizens, residents of Delaware, and at least 18 years old by General Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5.
To register, participants must present a Delaware driver's license or state identification card, or a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document that shows their name and address.
For more information, contact La Esperanza at 302-854-9262.
La Esperanza is located at 216 North Race St., Georgetown, DE 19947.
To learn more about the candidates for the upcoming election, visit coasttv.com/decision2024/.