GEORGETOWN, Del. - Saturday is the last day to register to vote in Delaware's upcoming primary elections, which will be held on Sept. 10 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Delaware is a two-party state, and only those who are Democrats or Republicans can vote in this primary.
Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, president of the Votamos We Vote coalition, emphasized the importance of participating in the upcoming election.
"It's important because if we don't do it, then other people are going to decide the destiny of immigration, the destiny of all the other services that we need to be provided, like health care, fair housing, a salary that dignifies our lives. All of this is at stake," Calvachi Mateyko said.
To vote, you must be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the election, a U.S. citizen, and a Delaware resident.
To register in person, you only need to bring proof of identification and residency. The Sussex County office located at 119 North Race Street in Georgetown will be open Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Voters can also register online until Saturday at 11:59 p.m. at ivote.de.gov/VoterView if you have a state ID or driver's license.
Another option is to mail in a voter registration application, which must be postmarked by Saturday. The voter registration application can be found here.
Kenneth "Bo" McDowell, director of the Sussex County Department of Elections, explained what happens if you miss the deadline to register for the primary.
"It's very important to be registered if you want to vote in the primary by this Saturday. However, we still encourage you to register because even if you miss that deadline, you'll still be eligible if you register before the general. There's another cutoff date that comes the following month, so please continue to register even if you do, for some reason, miss that date," McDowell said.
Georgetown resident Billy Rogacki is already registered, and even has his early voting ballots for the primary election.
"We registered because voting is important generally and now so more than ever with democracy on the line," Rogacki said.
So far, in Sussex County, there are 68,953 Democrats registered and 78,450 Republicans.
The latest on Delaware politics and 2024 elections can be found at CoastTV.com/Decision2024.