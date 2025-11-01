Dewey street milling and paving project to begin

DEWEY, Del. - Street milling and paving are set to begin, either Monday, Nov. 3, or Tuesday, Nov. 4, according to DelDOT. Officials say work will take place between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.
The project will start at the north end of town on Chesapeake and Bayard streets and progress south. DelDOT says crews will post grade stakes or cones with “No Parking” signs to notify residents of upcoming paving operations.
Officials encourage residents to review the town’s milling and paving schedules online for more information and to plan accordingly during construction hours.