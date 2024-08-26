SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Clothing Our Kids (COK), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing clothing to students in need, has expanded its services to high schools in Sussex County, delivering its first supply of clothing to Sussex Central High School in Georgetown as the 2024/2025 school year begins.
COK, which has traditionally served elementary and middle school students, said they recognized the ongoing needs of high school students and plans to eventually support all 14 high schools in the county over the next three years.
This year, the organization is partnering with Cape Henlopen, Sussex Central and Woodbridge High Schools to ensure that students have access to new clothing, helping them focus on their education without the distraction of clothing insecurity.
Throughout the summer, COK volunteers have worked to purchase and organize new clothing to stock school closets before the fall semester. The organization said preparations include having collaborated closely with school nurses, social workers, counselors, principals and other school personnel to identify and meet the needs of students.
At Sussex Central High School, COK volunteer Marilyn Kray delivered eight boxes of clothing, which included garments purchased by Kray and donations from the Tanger Outlets.