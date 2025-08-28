This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
LEWES, Del. - No walk-up music, no batting gloves and yes a player is out if they catch the ball on one bounce. Welcome to baseball, 1864-style. On a sunny summer afternoon in Lewes the crack of a wooden bat and the cheers of a small crowd aren’t just echoes of nostalgia, they’re proof that vintage baseball is alive, well, and sliding into 2025.
The Lewes Baseball Club is one of several teams reviving the old-school version of baseball. They’re playing it the way it was played in 1864. That includes the rules, the terminology, even the equipment.
Founder and club president Mike DiPaolo says it’s a passion project made up of friends and baseball lovers who want to bring history to life. "It’s a little different. It looks different. It feels different. But when you come out, you definitely recognize it as baseball."
According to DiPaolo, two of the most noticeable differences from modern baseball are that runners cannot overrun first base, and that a ball caught on one bounce known as a ‘bound’ is still an out.
Though officially reformed in 2012, the club’s roots trace all the way back to the late 1800s. Since its rebirth, the team has traveled up and down the East Coast, bringing their unique style of play to historical hotspots like Gettysburg and Cooperstown, New York the birthplace of baseball.
In this vintage version of the sport, players use terms that may sound unfamiliar today. Pitchers are called "hurlers," batters are "strikers," and if you disagree with a call, you’re arguing with the "arbiter," not an umpire.
Patrick Zmuda has played with the team for years. For one recent game, his son Dalton watched from the sidelines, cheering him on. When asked to describe watching his dad play, Dalton had two simple words: "Very funny." For Patrick, the experience is meaningful. "It’s just fun having him with me to watch me play, it’s a joy."
For DiPaolo, it’s all about the people. "You get to meet a lot of different guys who share the same passion for baseball," he says.
The Lewes Baseball Club may be playing by 1864 rules, but they’re keeping the spirit of the game alive in 2025 one pitch, one cheer, and one joyful connection at a time.