DELMARVA - This weekend, local events including music along the coast to sport competitions to fun fair activities, leave a lot of room for fun things to do. Locals are even premiering movies made in the area at a film challenge in Ocean City. The first ever Seafood Festival in the state will host shellfish lovers from near and far in Millsboro as part of the Inland Bays Oyster Week.
Rocking the Docks
The docks at the Lewes Ferry Terminal will rock for two more concerts in a summer series. There will even be something for the little ones, as Kids Coastal Beats jams out with music by Phish on Sunday in preparation for the band's debut festival in Dover coming up. Then Keller Williams' Grateful Grass closes out the festivities on Aug. 14.
Southern Delaware Orchestra
The Southern Delaware Orchestra (SODELO) is ready to debut a fresh new sound. The music group has expanded from strings-only and will now include brass, woodwind and percussion instruments. Their first concerts as a full symphony orchestra are coming up and they aim to take audiences "out of this world," and away from beach traffic to enjoy a mix of classical and popular celestial selections. There's one on Aug. 10 at Mariner's Bethel Global Methodist Church in Ocean View and another on Sunday Aug 11 at Cape Henlopen high school in Lewes.
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra
The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is coming to Ocean City. It's part of their Music for Maryland concerts featuring a mixture of chamber and full orchestra performances. The concert is on Sunday Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. The performance will be held in the Ocean City Performing Arts Center.
Milton Odd Fellows
The first annual Milton Odd Fellow Car and Bike show is cruising into town on Saturday. The event is being hosted by the County Seat Cruisers at 525 Union Street. The show will go on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oyster and scrapple sandwiches, hamburgers and hot dogs will be available at the event. Winners of a 50/50 raffle and trophies will be handed out at 2:30 p.m.
Worcester County Fair
The Worcester County Fair is back for the weekend at John Walter Smith Park for the horse show, sheep show, jeep show and car and truck show. Plus check out the kids' area with crafts, inflatable jump houses and carnival games. Lastly, there will be a livestock costume contest and live music.
Zap Championships of Skimboarding
The 2024 world championship for skimboarding is being held from Aug. 9 to 11. The water skimming action on will be on McKinley Street in Dewey Beach as well as live music.
Inland Bays Oyster Week
The Inland Bays Oyster Week wraps up on Saturday with the Delaware Seafood Festival at American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro. The family friendly event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day with live music, seafood, contests and more. It's $5 to enter or free for kids under 12-years-old.
Ocean City Film Challenge
The entries for the 7 annual Ocean City Film Challenge hit the big screen. The Ocean City Film Festival is hosting a film challenge night Aug. 10. This is a free event at the tennis courts in Little Salisbury Park, next to the Ocean City Center for the Arts on 94th Street. Gates open at 7 p.m. with films beginning at 8 p.m.