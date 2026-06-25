This Coastal Connection is sponsored by Baths by Spicer Bros.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. — Dewey Beach is reflecting on its history as the town approaches the 45th anniversary of its incorporation, a milestone that transformed the coastal community from an unincorporated beach area into one of the Mid-Atlantic’s most popular summer destinations.
According to Delaware state records, an Act to Incorporate the Town of Dewey Beach was signed into law by Gov. Pete du Pont on June 29, 1981. Just days later, on July 4, 1981, the community south of Rehoboth Beach swore in its first elected officials and established its police force.
Bruce Vavala was the town's first mayor, serving from 1981-83 and again from 1987-91. According to his wife Eileen, incorporation was driven by a desire to establish local rules and regulations that previously did not exist.
“There were basically no rules was just whatever the state rules were, Vavala said. "So if there was an issue, they had to call the State Police and they there weren't that many (at that time) in Sussex County. They could have been on the other side of the county. So really just just bringing a little more control, and a little more regulation,” Vavala said.
Longtime community members recalled a much different Dewey Beach before incorporation. William Dawson said the area was largely isolated in its early years.
“It was very isolated, there was not anything to do but just go to the beach,” Dawson said.
Pat Wright remembers that alcohol was in abundance on the beach prior to incorporation. "We had a lot of gangs that would be out on the beach," she said. "You had beer on the beach, that kind of stuff."
"I think we thought we were very grown up, very mature. We were 28 years old. You know, looking back at that age, it's like, well, we did that,” Vavala said.
“It looks different than it used to, Town Commissioner Paul Bauer said. "There's a lot of nicer things here now. A lot of the cottages got old and were torn down. And now we have a lot of nice homes,”
Since those early years, Dewey Beach has evolved significantly. What began as a small beach community has grown into one of Delaware’s best-known resort destinations, attracting visitors from across the region each summer.