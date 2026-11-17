This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
LEWES, Del. - From putting food on the table to having basic toiletries for a shower, everyday necessities can be difficult to afford for families facing financial hardship. One nonprofit in Lewes is working to make sure people in need have access to those essentials.
Unique Minds helps low-income individuals and families in Sussex and Kent counties by providing necessities.
The nonprofit was founded in 2021 by Helena Gibbs, who left another nonprofit organization to start Unique Minds. Gibbs said becoming part of the Lewes community has been a rewarding experience.
“We chose Lewes. And when we came to Lewes it was awesome just to be able to be into this community,” Gibbs said.
For those involved with Unique Minds, the work goes beyond distributing supplies. It is about making a difference in people's lives.
Darnell Waples, who is part of Unique Minds, said his own experiences growing up make the organization's mission especially meaningful.
"With how I grew up, you know, I wasn't able to do the things that I wanted to do in life. So now that I'm older, I have a chance to work with these wonderful ladies. And we give back, and we we help and we support whoever comes in," Waples said.
The nonprofit also places a special emphasis on helping families during the holiday season.
“Our phone never stopped ringing for Christmas,” said Gibbs, “We have children from ages infants to ages 12, and they're able to sign their children up. They all get four gifts apiece.”
In addition to its Christmas efforts, Unique Minds has a Thanksgiving community feeding scheduled for Nov. 21