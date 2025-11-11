This Ties That Bind Us is sponsored by Matt The Carpet Guy.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - From the youngest children to the oldest participants, emotion filled the air at Grove Park as the community gathered for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Before the walk began, participants took part in a Promise Garden Ceremony, a moment that has become a hallmark of the event. Each walker carried a colorful flower representing their connection to the cause:
Blue for someone living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia
Yellow for those caring for someone with the disease
Purple for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s
Orange for supporters of the cause and the fight for a cure
Two white flowers a symbol of hope for a future without Alzheimer’s were given to two young participants during the ceremony, representing the next generation’s dream of a cure.
For Stephanie McDonough, this year’s walk marked her 23rd. Having lost both her husband and mother-in-law to Alzheimer’s, she said seeing the crowd come together fills her with hope. "This gives us hope and provides the funding needed to continue research so that someday my great-grandchildren won’t have to face this disease," McDonough said.
This year’s Rehoboth Beach Walk raised more than $159,000 with 444 walkers taking part, according to organizers.
Among those walking was Sonja Brown, whose husband lives with Alzheimer’s. Brown, now his full-time caregiver, said every day brings new challenges. "One of the biggest challenges I’ve faced as an advocate is finding the right resources both for caregivers and for those living with the disease," she said.
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 12 million Americans currently provide unpaid care for someone living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.
Organizer Ashley Mittelmeier said the walk holds special meaning for her, as her grandmother lost her battle with the disease.
"To see this much awareness is amazing," Mittelmeier said. "This is a terrible disease that impacts too many people, especially in our state, let alone the entire country."
As the walk began, participants of all ages took their first steps toward Grove Park’s winding paths walking for hope, for awareness and for a cure.
Even for those who can no longer remember, the community’s promise endures. The next generation now carries those memories forward one step, one flower and one walk at a time.