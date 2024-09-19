Millsboro

The Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, a resting spot for those who served in Sussex County, has often faced challenges such as overgrown vegetation and dead trees. To combat this, landscaping and tree care companies are joining forces to maintain the cemetery's grounds.
MILLSBORO, Del. - Veterans from across the country have put their lives on the line to protect and serve, and an initiative called Saluting Branches is ensuring that their sacrifices are honored in a meaningful way—by caring for their final resting places.

"This is a way to give back to those families and those memories," said Jay, Owner of Cypress Tree Care. "We appreciate the fact that we can do what we do because they did what they did."

Saluting Branches is a nationwide effort that involves volunteers dedicating their time to clean and restore over 100 veteran-related sites, including medical centers, group homes, and cemeteries. Toby Schlick, a veteran himself, expressed the significance of this initiative.

"This means the world to me," Schlick said. "My family were all retired Marines, and they're all buried in Veteran Cemeteries."

40 volunteers gathered in Millsboro to contribute their efforts to the veterans' cemetery, viewing it as a small but impactful way to express gratitude for those who gave so much.

Reporter

Kevin joined the CoastTV News team in November 2023 as a video journalist. He is a Rowan University graduate with a degree in radio television and film and a minor in sports communications. While at Rowan, Kevin worked at the campus television station, RTN, and was also a member of the Rowan radio station, 89.7 WGLS-FM.

