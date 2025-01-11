DELMARVA- From heavy snow to a statewide alert, January continued with a roar on Delmarva.
Monday: Parts of Delmarva saw up to a foot of snow. The largest snowstorm in years battered the peninsula, eventually closing schools for the entire week.
Tuesday: Bethany Hall-Long officially became Delaware’s 75th Governor on Tuesday. She will serve until Jan. 21, 2025, as a transitional leader between John Carney’s administration and the incoming Meyer-Evans Gay administration. Carney, who was term-limited as governor, will now serve as the mayor of Wilmington.
Wednesday: Around 4:40 p.m., Perdue says a chemical supplier accidentally mixed peracetic acid into a caustic chemical tank, creating a smoke plume that has since dissipated. Residents close to the plant were urged to stay indoors, as the smoke may cause dizziness, eye irritation, or nausea. CoastTV spoke exclusively to an employee who was in the plant and described the situation. A shelter-in-place alert was erroneously sent out to the entire state.
Thursday: DNREC confirmed it was investigating the chemical error and said any enforcement actions, such as fines, are to be determined.
Friday: More snow headed to the coast! About 1-3 inches was forecast for the coast, primarily the southern part of Delmarva.