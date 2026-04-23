As a prostate cancer survivor, giving back to others going through similar battles has become incredibly important to me. One of the most meaningful ways I stay connected is through a small cancer support group at the YMCA in Rehoboth Beach. We meet twice a year for an hour-long seminar focused on living with cancer and navigating life after treatment. The group is made up of people facing ovarian, bladder and, most often, breast cancer, all coming together to share experiences and encouragement. I’m also proud to support awareness through local events, from walks to even a few comedy shows, because sometimes laughter really is part of the healing process. - Paul Williams