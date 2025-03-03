REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Plans for a new development on Route 24 next to Beacon Middle School are moving forward with a Planning and Zoning hearing set for March 19 at 5 p.m.
The proposed project, located at the Belle Mead Farm, which now carries a sign reading Love Creek Farm, includes a plan featuring 480 rental units at market rates and 125,000 square feet of retail space.
The development is expected to add an estimated 6,800 vehicle trips per day to Route 24, which runs adjacent to Beacon Middle School, according to the Sussex Preservation Coalition. The group has raised concerns on social media, suggesting that it may be a little soon for a public hearing, as the application was only filed on Jan. 6 of this year.
The public hearing will take place at the Sussex County Administrative Offices in Georgetown on March 19 at 5 p.m.