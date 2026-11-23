Improving weather conditions are expected across on Monday as a coastal storm moves farther offshore, allowing lingering showers and areas of fog to gradually give way to drier skies and breezy conditions.
Low pressure tracking north-northeast off the New Jersey coast will continue pulling away from the Delmarva Peninsula early Monday, reducing the threat of significant rainfall and strong winds across southern Delaware and the lower shore of Maryland.
Communities along the Delaware beaches, including Ocean City, Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, could experience a few lingering showers during the early morning hours. Most rainfall should end by late morning, with the greatest amounts remaining confined to coastal locations.
Patchy fog and low clouds may create areas of reduced visibility during the morning commute, particularly along Coastal Highway, Route 113 and low-lying areas near the Inland Bays. Conditions should steadily improve as drier air begins moving into the region.
A cold front crossing the area Monday will bring a shift in winds from the northeast to the west, with speeds generally increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Occasional afternoon gusts could reach 20 to 25 mph, especially near the beaches and other exposed locations.
Cloud cover should gradually decrease through the afternoon, allowing for occasional sunshine across Salisbury, Georgetown, Millsboro, Seaford, Laurel and surrounding inland communities.
Afternoon temperatures are expected to reach the lower to middle 50s, with similar readings along the Atlantic beaches.
Marine conditions will remain hazardous despite improving weather on land. A Small Craft Advisory continues for the Atlantic coastal waters through 6 a.m. Tuesday, with seas near 5 feet and gusty winds creating difficult conditions for smaller vessels.
Monday evening will bring continued drying and decreasing cloud cover as high pressure begins building toward the Mid-Atlantic region.
Temperatures will steadily fall Monday night as cooler and drier air settles across southern Delaware and Maryland. By early Tuesday morning, readings are expected to drop into the 30s across much of Sussex County, with some inland locations potentially approaching the freezing mark.
Skies should become mostly clear overnight, while west to northwest winds gradually diminish.
The improving conditions Monday will mark the beginning of a brief stretch of cooler, quieter weather before the potential arrival of a much stronger coastal storm around Thanksgiving.