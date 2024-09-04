SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested 18-year-old Jacob Shade of Bridgeville for aggravated menacing that took place in Seaford.
Police say Sept. 2 around 11 p.m. they were contacted by the victim at Royal Farms on Concord Rd. Troopers say the victim was involved in an argument on Middleford Road with the suspect. Police say during the argument Shade pulled a gun and pressed it against the victim’s chest.
No one was hurt and Shade was arrested and charges with crimes listed below.
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)