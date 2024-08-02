Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM EDT... For the following areas... Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... At 828 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing waterspouts was located near Slaughter Beach, moving northeast at 30 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts in excess of 50 knots, and small hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Boats could suffer significant structural damage in high winds. Small craft could capsize in suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Brown Shoal Light, Fourteen Foot Bank Light, Slaughter Beach, Cape Henlopen, East Point, Bowers Beach, Cape May Point, Miah Maull Light, Ship John Shoal Light, Brandywine Shoal Light, Fortesque Beach, Sea Breeze, and Cross Ledge Light. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. && WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...50KTS