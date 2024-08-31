OCEAN PINES Md.- The seventeenth annual Ernie Stiles Memorial Bavarian Hops Golf Scramble took place on Aug. 23 at the Ocean Pines golf club. This year $2,600 was raised all together. 1,336 of it went to Diakonia, and a donation of $1,286 went to the Worcester County Humane Society.
Stiles originally founded this event in the early 2000's as a fundraiser for local charities and has raised more than $35,000 since. Patty Curtin and Don McMullen organized and made this event happen but thanked the golfers and donors that made the event possible.