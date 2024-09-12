LEWES, Del. — U.S. Senators Tom Carper, Chris Coons, and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester announced a $20 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA). The funds will replace an over 40-year-old diesel engine ferry serving the Cape May-Lewes Ferry route with a diesel-hybrid ferry, part of an effort to lower emissions and modernize the fleet.
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry, operational since 1964, has transported more than 50 million passengers between Delaware and New Jersey, supporting regional economies and tourism. The diesel-hybrid ferry is expected to reduce fuel consumption by 35% and significantly lower emissions, with projected annual reductions of 2,025 tons of carbon dioxide and over 100 tons of nitrogen dioxide.
“On behalf of the Delaware River and Bay Authority, I want to thank the Delaware congressional delegation for their collective and persistent efforts to obtaining this vital federal funding to construct the next generation of vessels for the Cape May – Lewes Ferry,” said DRBA Executive Director Thomas J. Cook. “Our goal is to improve service and reduce operating costs while laying the foundation for sustainable ferry operations for the next generation of our customers.”
The new ferry is expected to be under construction in 2025.