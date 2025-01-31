FENWICK ISLAND Del.- New homes coming to Fenwick Island off of Route 54 called Channel Pointe. There will be about 70 single-family homes with water front views or direct waterfront access. The homes are now for sale.
Carl M. Freeman Companies proposed this in October 2023 after two years prior they got rejected by Sussex County Planning and Zoning for a proposed hotel and restaurant. The original proposal was to build 23 homes on the 9 acre piece of land. But now the company says the development will be 70.