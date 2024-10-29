DELAWARE- The Delaware Forest Service is set to offer $910,000 in grants to bolster local community efforts in forestry and environmental conservation. The agency announces the applications will open on Nov. 1. While the Inflation Reduction Act Sub-Grant for Disadvantaged Communities is currently open, three additional grants will soon be available.
These grants include the Urban and Community Forestry Annual Grant Program for tree planting and management, the Ash Removal Sub-Grant to tackle the destructive Emerald Ash Borer, and the Invasive Tree Species Removal and Management grant to address invasive Bradford Pear and Tree of Heaven species.
These grants are part of the Delaware Forest Service’s ongoing mission to promote sustainable urban forests across Delaware. According to the agency, the program aims to create a thriving urban forest canopy by supporting communities in professional tree management and planting projects. Applications for all four grants are open until Jan. 31, 2025, at 4:30 p.m., with further details and application forms available online.