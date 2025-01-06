DELMARVA - Impressive snowfall totals across Sussex, Co and the Eastern Shore with snowfall totals of 6-10 inches. Will add to these totals with another area of snow moves through the region tonight.
Delmarva has been hit with 6-10+ inches of snow, consistent with forecasts for this major winter storm. The heaviest snow is tapering off, but radar indicates a mix of precipitation has reached the southern border of Sussex County, Del., and may briefly extend further north. While the afternoon will bring only patchy light snow or flurries, a second round of snow is forecast to arrive this evening.
Meteorologists predict that this evening's snowfall will primarily impact Delmarva and could bring an additional 1-2 inches to the already blanketed region. Any areas experiencing mixed precipitation or rain in southern Delaware and Maryland's Eastern Shore are expected to transition back to snow by nightfall. All precipitation is expected to exit the region by around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Following the storm, the winds will increase significantly as a pressure gradient tightens, leading to blowing snow and reduced visibility overnight. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the teens, creating dangerous wind chills and potentially hazardous travel conditions.
Tuesday will mark the start of a prolonged period of Arctic air and gusty winds for Delmarva. Daytime highs will struggle to reach the upper 20s to low 30s, with wind gusts of 35-40 mph causing significant blowing and drifting snow. Wind chills will range from the single digits to the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny, but the frigid temperatures and strong winds will make for challenging outdoor conditions.
Wednesday will bring little relief, as high temperatures remain well below normal, with mid-to-upper 20s in northern areas and low 30s across Delmarva.
Below-normal temperatures will persist through the extended period, with daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the teens. A potential snow event may develop late Friday into Saturday as another low-pressure system approaches the region. Although forecast models remain inconsistent, residents should prepare for the possibility of additional snowfall over the weekend.