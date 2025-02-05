AAA urges drivers to prepare for ice on Delmarva

DELMARVA - With a mix of rain and freezing rain expected from late Wednesday, Feb. 5, into Thursday, Feb. 6, AAA is reminding drivers to prepare their cars and stay alert to dangerous road conditions.
"So many of us run out for groceries ahead of a storm, but don’t forget to fill your gas tank and prepare your car in case it becomes encased in ice during the storm,” said Jana Tidwell, public affairs manager for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
AAA recommends the following steps to protect vehicles from ice buildup and potential damage:
- Park in garage, or away from power lines and trees that could fall
- Park facing East so the morning sun can melt ice
- De-ice windshield
- Warm up car for at least 30 seconds before driving it unless completely frozen over
- Put windshield wipers up, if they freeze to the car it can cause damage
AAA also provides a winter roadside kit they recommend that is always kept in the car.
“No one ever wants to get stranded on the side of the road or at home without power. Being prepared is essential ahead of a storm,” Tidwell said.
Drivers are urged to monitor weather forecasts and avoid travel if road conditions become hazardous.