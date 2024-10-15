Lewes Bus Accident

The crash was dispatched to first responders at about 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 15. According to a driver, there appears to be another car accident farther east. 

LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Volunteer Fire Company is responding to a car crash on Savannah Road and Wescoats Road involving a school bus. 

The crash was dispatched to first responders at about 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 15. According to a driver, there appears to be another car accident farther east. Due to the crash, traffic in the area has backed up substantially. 

Glenn Marshall, with the Lewes Volunteer Fire Company says there are no injuries reported from the accident. Delaware State Police continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

