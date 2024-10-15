LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Volunteer Fire Company is responding to a car crash on Savannah Road and Wescoats Road involving a school bus.
The crash was dispatched to first responders at about 3:11 p.m. on Oct. 15. According to a driver, there appears to be another car accident farther east. Due to the crash, traffic in the area has backed up substantially.
Glenn Marshall, with the Lewes Volunteer Fire Company says there are no injuries reported from the accident. Delaware State Police continue to investigate the cause of the incident.