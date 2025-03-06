DELAWARE - The ACLU of Delaware is pushing back against the Trump administration after the president made a statement this week concerning on-campus protests.
On the social media site Truth Social, President Trump stated: "All federal funding will STOP for any College, School or University that allows illegal protests, agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS!"
In an open letter to colleges and universities, the ACLU of Delaware urged schools to reject what it deemed an administration attempt to censor students and faculty on college campuses.