LEWES, Del. - Angola Road in Lewes has been closed for months but according to the Delaware Department of Transportation that will change on Monday, December 2nd.
Since early fall people who live near Angola Road have been forced to take lengthy detours to get where they are going.
Starting Monday, according to DelDOT, while the road is opening back up, drivers should still expect partial daytime lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Guardrails and signal construction still need work, and the right turn lane from Angola Road onto the eastbound lane of Route 24 will remain closed.
The final paving portion of Angola Road is scheduled for spring but given some of the reactions in past CoastTV reporting of this project any reprieve from what can be a three-mile detour will likely be warmly received.