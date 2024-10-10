GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown's community came together once again for their 9-1-1 Awareness Day.
The Sussex County Department of Public Safety hosted its annual event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday at 21911 Rudder Lane.
The goal is to give the public and fifth grade children at Sussex County schools an inside look at how the facility and first responders work to serve their communities.
The event has taken place every year since 2003 and Deputy Director of Emergency Communication, Ricky Short, says this educational event opens the children's eyes to endless opportunities.
"As we're bringing these kids in now, they're seeing all the different agencies and saying 'maybe I want to grow up and be a paramedic, maybe I want to be a firefighter,' or my best, 'maybe I'm going to be a 9-1-1 dispatcher,'" said Short.
Children practiced escaping from a burning home.
They also saw how victims are removed from car accidents.
Para educator, Beth Milam, says teaching the kids safety and preparedness is most important.
"Being able to come to this facility and learn from the people that know exactly what they should do. It's important for them to know because we never know when we might need to call 9-1-1," said Milam.
The day was interactive and kids were even allowed to sit inside of a Delaware State Trooper's truck.
The agency says they typically try to host the event on the second Thursday of October with the third Thursday as a rain date. The event is free to the public.