CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Firefighters responded to a fire late Monday night at a property on the 800 block of Hills Point Road in Cambridge. The fire occurred in an apartment located above a storage garage, causing an estimated $62,000 in damages, said Office of the State Fire Marshal.
The fire, which was first reported at 11:31 p.m., was discovered by a neighbor. Crews from the Neck District Volunteer Fire Department were the primary responders and brought the fire under control in approximately an hour, with the assistance of 35 firefighters.
The structure, owned by David Viddision, sustained $12,000 in structural damage, with an additional $50,000 in lost contents. Office of the State Fire Marshal said no one was hurt in the incident.
The fire originated inside the building, though the exact cause remains undetermined. While the apartment was equipped with smoke alarms, it is unclear whether they were activated during the fire.
An investigation is being conducted by the Office of the State Fire Marshal’s Lower Eastern Regional office in Salisbury. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the fire marshal’s office at 410-713-3780.