Canalfront Park playground in Lewes closed for renovations

The playground at Canalfront Park in Lewes will be closed starting Friday, October 18th, to allow for the construction and installation of a new play area.

LEWES, Del. — Construction of the new playground at Canalfront Park is now delayed due to shipping setbacks and weather-sensitive installation requirements.

The project, approved in June 2024 and started in October, is now expected to resume construction the week of Jan. 20, 2025. However, the city says the installation of safety surfacing, which requires temperatures of at least 40 degrees and rising, will likely begin in late March. According to city officials, this phase will take approximately two weeks to complete.

At the Lewes Parks and Recreation Commission June 17 meeting, Kompan was endorsed as the preferred vendor for this Canalfront Park playground replacement project.

For questions or updates, people can contact the Parks and Marina Administrator at 302-645-7777 ext. 109.

