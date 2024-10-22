Yoga W Puppies.png

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-  The Brandywine Valley SPCA's Bark on the Boards Block Party was a smashing success.

On Tuesday, the SPCA announced the Rehoboth Beach event raised $175,000. Additionally, 24 animals were adopted on site. 

"Funds raised at events like these help us care for the thousands of animals who rely on us each year as the region’s largest animal welfare organization, and only to serve Delaware’s lost, stray, neglected animals, and survivors of animal cruelty," the SPCA wrote on Facebook.

The event featured a wide range of activities, including a dock dogs diving competition, yoga with puppies, a pet costume contest and a drag show starring Magnolia Applebottom. Guests enjoyed live music by the Bachelor Boys Band, a kids fun zone, vendors and more.

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you