REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- The Brandywine Valley SPCA's Bark on the Boards Block Party was a smashing success.
On Tuesday, the SPCA announced the Rehoboth Beach event raised $175,000. Additionally, 24 animals were adopted on site.
"Funds raised at events like these help us care for the thousands of animals who rely on us each year as the region’s largest animal welfare organization, and only to serve Delaware’s lost, stray, neglected animals, and survivors of animal cruelty," the SPCA wrote on Facebook.
The event featured a wide range of activities, including a dock dogs diving competition, yoga with puppies, a pet costume contest and a drag show starring Magnolia Applebottom. Guests enjoyed live music by the Bachelor Boys Band, a kids fun zone, vendors and more.