LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare team members set a new record during the fourth annual "Wheels for Whitcomb" bike drive, donating 156 bikes to the Toys for Tots program in memory of Jerry Whitcomb, a beloved former team member.
Jerry, who worked in Plant Engineering, was known for his annual tradition of donating a bike to the Toys for Tots drive, said Beebe. After his passing in 2021, Beebe team members launched the Wheels for Whitcomb initiative to honor his legacy. Over the past four years, the drive has provided more than 486 bikes to children in the community.
“This drive has become a special, feel-good way for Team Beebe to band together and spread cheer to those who need it. We hope Jerry would be proud of the generosity he inspired.” said Stephanie Adams, Volunteer Services Manager and co-chair of the drive.
More than 50 departments across Beebe Healthcare participated in the drive, contributing time and resources to purchase, collect and deliver the bikes. On Dec. 13, volunteers, including Jerry’s former colleagues, gathered to transport the bikes to Toys for Tots, which will distribute them to families in need this holiday season.