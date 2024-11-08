Glow Walk

Glowing lights could be seen all throughout downtown Berlin and the streets for their fall "Glow Walk".

BERLIN, Md. - Neon glow sticks, flashing glasses, and bright lights flooded the streets of Berlin Friday night as residents gathered for the annual “Glow Walk” organized by the Town Parks Commission.

The event, a community favorite, encouraged participants to light up the night while enjoying an evening stroll through town.

Kelsey Jensen, a regular participant, expressed her excitement about the event’s unique charm.

“You’re getting out, seeing people with light-up materials, music, and their kids joining in,” Jensen said. “It’s a fun way to get people moving in the community, especially at night when not many go out for a walk.”

Patricia Dufendach, from the Parks Commission, noted that the event draws in families year after year. “It’s usually families with their children, and that’s the best part,” Dufendach said.

As the days grow shorter, Berlin’s “Glow Walk” keeps spirits high, offering a mix of fitness, fun, and a sense of unity under the town’s glowing lights.

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

