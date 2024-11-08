BERLIN, Md. - Neon glow sticks, flashing glasses, and bright lights flooded the streets of Berlin Friday night as residents gathered for the annual “Glow Walk” organized by the Town Parks Commission.
The event, a community favorite, encouraged participants to light up the night while enjoying an evening stroll through town.
Kelsey Jensen, a regular participant, expressed her excitement about the event’s unique charm.
“You’re getting out, seeing people with light-up materials, music, and their kids joining in,” Jensen said. “It’s a fun way to get people moving in the community, especially at night when not many go out for a walk.”
Patricia Dufendach, from the Parks Commission, noted that the event draws in families year after year. “It’s usually families with their children, and that’s the best part,” Dufendach said.
As the days grow shorter, Berlin’s “Glow Walk” keeps spirits high, offering a mix of fitness, fun, and a sense of unity under the town’s glowing lights.