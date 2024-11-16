BERLIN, Md. – The Town of Berlin received high honors at the Maryland Tourism Coalition’s Annual Summit, taking home awards for “Best Event” and “Best Use of Social Media.” The awards recognized Berlin’s Farmers Market and the Berlin Bubble Project for their contributions to the community and tourism.
The Berlin Farmers Market won the “Best Event” award in the small budget category, acknowledging its role in community engagement and economic impact.
“We are so grateful to receive these recognitions, which highlight our community and the hard work of so many who make these amazing events possible,” said Ivy Wells. “The Berlin Farmers Market has grown to be more than just a market. The economic impact of the market is undeniable, and we are so appreciative of the support from our community.”
The Berlin Bubble Project, which showcased hand-blown glass bubbles and stars by local artist Jeff Auxer, garnered the “Best Use of Social Media” award. The project, which went viral with no paid advertising, reached over 25,000 views on social media.