Bethany Beach, Del. - Bethany Beach is now opened but the recreational water advisory from DNREC is still in effect.
CoastTV still does not know where this medical waste is coming from, DNREC FEMA and the Maryland Emergency Management agency are working together on this case.
CoastTV spoke with beachgoers today at Bethany Beach today as it opened for the first time since Sunday, but people still have questions about where this medical waste is coming from that plagued Delmarva earlier this week.
Mary Marcoux says
" Whether if it was something done accidentally or not disposing of medical waste in the ocean should not have been done, and whoever did this should be held responsible."
Beaches remain closed but with Bethany Beach opening other towns and cities opening back up seem more optimistic now.