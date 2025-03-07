Bethany Beach Town Hall

Bethany Beach voters will decide on May 24 whether to replace the town’s deteriorating water clarifier.

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The town’s 30-year-old water clarifier, used to remove iron from the water supply, is deteriorating and in need of replacement. Instead of constructing a single large clarifier, officials opted for two smaller, more efficient units to reduce costs and conserve space.

The project is estimated at $4.6 million, with $3.9 million allocated for the clarifiers and $700,000 designated for a security building. The town plans to finance $3.9 million through Delaware’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund at a favorable interest rate, while existing reserves will cover the security building expenses.



A public hearing on the project was held Feb. 17, and during the Feb. 21 council meeting, officials set a May 24 vote on whether to approve the town’s proposal to borrow the necessary funds for the project.

