OCEAN PINES, Md. - Patti Stevens, Chair of the Worcester County Bike and Pedestrian Coalition, updated the Ocean Pines community on the coalition’s recent accomplishments and upcoming priorities during the latest Ocean Pines Association (OPA) Board of Directors meeting.
Looking ahead, Stevens outlined several potential projects for the coalition. One project is a proposed trail along Route 589, featuring a 10-foot-wide path set back from the road with a grass or concrete barrier. Another proposed project includes creating a six- to seven-foot-wide on-road trail along the existing shoulder of Ocean Parkway. This area is already informally used by pedestrians and bikers, but the project would add colored markings to formalize the lane.
Since its founding, the coalition has added crosswalks and yellow bike and pedestrian warning signs to five roads intersected by the Sherwood Forest Trails, including Robin Hood Trail. Additionally, speed monitors have been installed along Ocean Parkway, which Stevens noted have effectively reduced speeding among residents and visitors.
Tune in to CoastTV at 6 and 11 p.m. for further developments.