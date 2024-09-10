LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 47-year-old Darnell Strand of Blades, on multiple felony charges following a crash investigation on Seaford Road near Camp Road in Laurel.
The incident occurred on Sept. 6, at approximately 9:10 p.m. when troopers responded to a collision involving a Nissan Sentra and a Jeep Grand Cherokee. Upon arrival, troopers learned that Strand, the driver of the Nissan, had attempted to leave the scene. Showing signs of impairment, Strand refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and resisted arrest before being taken into custody, said police. The occupants of the Jeep were not injured in the crash.
During the search, troopers discovered 25 grams of marijuana on Strand, along with a loaded handgun and a scale inside the car. Police say Strand, who has two previous DUI convictions, is prohibited from possessing a gun.
Strand was transported to Troop 5 and charged with several felonies, including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, DUI (third offense), and resisting arrest. He was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,506 cash bond.