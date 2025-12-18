LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare responded to a low-credibility bomb threat Thursday morning after an email was received by multiple employees at 9:17 a.m., according to the Lewes Police Department.
The threat was made to an unspecified location within the Beebe system, prompting a swift response from Beebe’s public safety team and law enforcement. Those buildings were searched with the assistance of a K-9 from the Delaware River and Bay Authority Police and were rendered as safe, said Lewes PD.
Beebe officials confirmed that all of its facilities remain open and are continuing to care for patients.
“The safety of our patients and team members is of the utmost importance,” Ryan Marshall for Beebe said in a statement.
As of Thursday afternoon, the Lewes Police Department are following leads on the origination of the email. The investigation remains ongoing.