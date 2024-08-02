Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. He is super excited to be a part of CoastTV and bring all the important news to those around the area.
In his free time, Brendan enjoys spending lots of quality time with his dog, Luke Skywalker. He enjoys the beach and warm weather, along with cheering on the Nittany Lions, Celtics and Red Sox. He also is an avid pickleball fan and is always looking to get on the court.
Brendan can be reached at bconroy@wrde.com.