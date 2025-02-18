Burglary investigation underway at Cosmic Smoke in Dover

DOVER, Del. - Dover police are investigating a burglary at Cosmic Smoke on South DuPont Highway. Authorities say the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 14, when three suspects entered a vacant business next to the store around 4:42 a.m. and broke through a shared wall to gain access. According to officials, the suspects stole several products before leaving.
Officers responded to the scene at approximately 11:12 a.m. after receiving a report of the break-in. The suspects were last seen wearing dark clothing, but no further details have been released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward may be available for information leading to an arrest.