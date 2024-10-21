CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The City of Cambridge has certified the results of its municipal election held on October 19, but the mayoral race is heading to a run off.
The winners of the commissioner races are as follows:
- Ward 1: Brett Summers with 54.56% of the vote.
- Ward 2: Shay Lewis-Sisco with 50.96%.
- Ward 3: Frank Stout securing 73.46%.
- Ward 4: Sputty Cephas with 54.14%.
- Ward 5: Brian Roche, running unopposed, received 100% of the vote.
The mayoral election will proceed to a run off, scheduled for Dec. 3, 2024. Candidates Andrew Bradshaw, with 40.99% of the vote, and Lajan Cephas, with 42.52%, will face off. La-Shon Foster, who earned 16.49%, will not advance to the run off.