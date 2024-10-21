Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread on Wednesday... There is an increased risk of fire spread Wednesday afternoon. Relative humidity values are expected to fall to around 35 to 45 percent across much of the area. This will be combined with south to southwest winds near 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, and abundant sunshine. These conditions will support the spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions in your local area. Relative humidity values will be lower on Thursday, with stronger winds. Burn restrictions may still be in place given the very dry conditions and lack of any recent rainfall.