SALISBURY, Md. - A 31-year-old Cambridge man was sentenced in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County to 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to fentanyl and cocaine charges. However, all but five of the 15 years are being suspended.
On May 17, Dorron Taylor was arrested by Salisbury police after a brief chase that resulted from an attempted traffic stop. During a search of Taylor's vehicle, police say they found a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Taylor pleaded guilty to one count of fentanyl possession and one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine on Oct. 29. Taylor's five years of jail time is a mandatory minimum sentence without parole.