CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Cambridge Police are investigating the deadly shooting of 26-year-old Virgil Emanual Simms IV, who was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Pine Street on Oct. 20.
At approximately 7:02 p.m., Sunday, Cambridge Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert in the 600 block of Pine Street, where they found Virgil Emanual Simms IV, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite officers’ attempts to provide medical aid, Simms was pronounced dead at the scene by Dorchester County EMS. Several cars were also damaged by gunfire, and multiple shell casings were recovered, according to police.
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Cambridge Police Department, Maryland State Police Crime Scene Unit and K9 units. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Cambridge Police Department or the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.