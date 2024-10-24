Cambridge US 50 resurfacing shifts to daywork

The resurfacing project on US 50 in Cambridge has shifted between nightwork and daywork because of fluctuating temperatures, with work nearing completion on the eastbound lane and westbound work set to begin next week.

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The resurfacing of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Cambridge, which began on Sept. 30, has shifted from nightwork to daywork. After temperatures dropped below 50 degrees, MDOT says this is necessary for applying asphalt.

With warmer weather this past week, crews have resumed nightwork and are nearing completion of the eastbound lane. Work on the westbound lane is set to begin next week, starting with milling.

Paving is expected to begin in approximately two weeks. If overnight temperatures fall below 50 degrees again, paving may revert to daytime hours.

Tags

Locations

Producer

Olivia Armstrong joined the CoastTV News team as a producer in August 2024. She graduated from Rowan University in New Jersey in May 2024 with a bachelors degree in communications and a minor in journalism.

Recommended for you