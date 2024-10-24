Cambridge US 50 resurfacing shifts to daywork

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- The resurfacing of US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in Cambridge, which began on Sept. 30, has shifted from nightwork to daywork. After temperatures dropped below 50 degrees, MDOT says this is necessary for applying asphalt.
With warmer weather this past week, crews have resumed nightwork and are nearing completion of the eastbound lane. Work on the westbound lane is set to begin next week, starting with milling.
Paving is expected to begin in approximately two weeks. If overnight temperatures fall below 50 degrees again, paving may revert to daytime hours.