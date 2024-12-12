LEWES, Del. - The Cape Henlopen School District is seeking to enhance its facilities through a community-funded plan, aiming to provide better classrooms and improved learning spaces for students.
A “Certificate of Necessity” proposal is at the heart of the initiative, which includes plans for a new swimming pool and larger classrooms. Funding would come from a revised tax structure, equitably distributed across households in the district depending on house values.
Superintendent Robert Fulton emphasized the long-term benefits for students, stating, “As long as our kids win in the end, that’s what we’re about here. We just want the very best for our students.”
While a referendum on the project has been postponed until July, discussions on the improvements continue. Community members voiced strong opinions, with some expressing support for the investments in education.
However, not all are convinced the changes will benefit students.
"We're in the education business, not the pool business," said James Deegan.
As Sussex County grows, local schools are adapting to meet the needs of an expanding population, ensuring that education remains a priority.